Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman will marry again in the fall.

The 68-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of the Two Guys from Hollywood podcast that he will marry his fiancée, Francie Frane, in September.

"I'm getting married," Chapman said. "We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it. Man, it costs a lot to get married."

Chapman confirmed his relationship with Frane in March 2020. The couple announced their engagement that May.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," Chapman's rep told People at the time.

News of the engagement came 10 months after the death of Chapman's wife and Dog the Bounty Hunter co-star Beth Chapman. Beth Chapman died at age 51 in June 2019 following complications from cancer.

Chapman teased his impending marriage to Frane last week.

"My Francie Francie I Love You!!!! And soon be proving that beyond a Shadow of a doubt!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Chapman came to fame on the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter. He has since starred on the WGN America spinoff series Dog's Most Wanted and will return on the new series Dog's Unleashed.