Breaking News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation in wake of sexual harassment report
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 12:40 PM

Beyonce teases new music: 'I feel a renaissance emerging'

By
Beyoncé confirmed in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar that she is working on her first solo album in over five years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beyoncé confirmed in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar that she is working on her first solo album in over five years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Beyoncé says new music is coming soon.

The 39-year-old singer confirmed in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar that she is working on her first solo album in over five years.

Advertisement

Beyoncé released her sixth studio album, Lemonade, in April 2016. She released the collaborative album Everything is Love with her husband, Jay Z, in June 2018, and curated the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift, released in July 2019.

In the interview, Beyoncé said she's ready to create again following the COVID-19 pandemic and national conversations about racial injustice.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again," she said. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Beyoncé said she's been working on her new album for a year and a half and is carefully creating its songs.

"I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies," the star shared.

Advertisement

"Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old," she added. "Yes, the music is coming!"

Advertisement

When asked what she hopes the next decade will bring, Beyoncé said she wants her 40s "to be fun and full of freedom."

"I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of my myself I haven't had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children," the singer said. "I want to travel without working."

"I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love," she added. "I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back."

Beyoncé and Jay Z married in April 2008 and have three children, 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

In addition to her music, Beyoncé will release a new collection for her adidas x Ivy Park clothing line that is inspired by her childhood in Texas and American history. The collection launches Aug. 19.

Moments from Beyonce's career

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Lizzo says new song 'Rumors' will feature Cardi B 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Wednesday': Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series
TV // 38 minutes ago
'Wednesday': Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Catherine Zeta-Jones will join Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán in a new series centering on "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams.
Judith Light joins cast of Starz's 'Shining Vale'
TV // 51 minutes ago
Judith Light joins cast of Starz's 'Shining Vale'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Judith Light has joined the cast of Starz's new horror comedy series "Shining Vale" starring Courteney Cox.
Hoda Kotb spends 57th birthday with family
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Hoda Kotb spends 57th birthday with family
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Today" anchor Hoda Kotb celebrated her birthday with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, their daughters, Haley and Hope, and other family.
Billie Eilish on directing videos: 'Best way to go about it is to just do it yourself'
TV // 1 hour ago
Billie Eilish on directing videos: 'Best way to go about it is to just do it yourself'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish discussed directing her own music videos and her latest album "Happier Than Ever" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Lizzo says new song 'Rumors' will feature Cardi B
Music // 1 hour ago
Lizzo says new song 'Rumors' will feature Cardi B
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lizzo will make her comeback with "Rumors," a new song featuring Cardi B, on Friday.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 will feature Becca Kufrin, Tia Booth, Kendall Long, Joe Amabile and other "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" alums.
Eliza Dushku gives birth to second child: 'Gratitude & joy!'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Eliza Dushku gives birth to second child: 'Gratitude & joy!'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Buffy the Vampire" alum Eliza Dushku welcomed her second child, son Bodan "Bodie," with her husband, Peter Palandjian.
Ludacris celebrates birth of fourth daughter
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ludacris celebrates birth of fourth daughter
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Ludacris welcomed his fourth child, daughter Chance Oyali, his second with his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.
Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Anchorman" and "Dead to Me" actress Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis "a few months ago."
Stephen King names Top 5 stories he has written on 'Late Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Stephen King names Top 5 stories he has written on 'Late Show'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stephen King listed his top five favorite stories that he written over his career while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn
Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'
Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road'
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/