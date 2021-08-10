Beyonce teases new music: 'I feel a renaissance emerging'

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Beyoncé says new music is coming soon.

The 39-year-old singer confirmed in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar that she is working on her first solo album in over five years.

Beyoncé released her sixth studio album, Lemonade, in April 2016. She released the collaborative album Everything is Love with her husband, Jay Z, in June 2018, and curated the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift, released in July 2019.

In the interview, Beyoncé said she's ready to create again following the COVID-19 pandemic and national conversations about racial injustice.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again," she said. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Beyoncé said she's been working on her new album for a year and a half and is carefully creating its songs.

"I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies," the star shared.

"Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old," she added. "Yes, the music is coming!"

When asked what she hopes the next decade will bring, Beyoncé said she wants her 40s "to be fun and full of freedom."

"I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of my myself I haven't had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children," the singer said. "I want to travel without working."

"I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love," she added. "I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back."

Beyoncé and Jay Z married in April 2008 and have three children, 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

In addition to her music, Beyoncé will release a new collection for her adidas x Ivy Park clothing line that is inspired by her childhood in Texas and American history. The collection launches Aug. 19.