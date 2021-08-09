'Bachelorette Australia's' Paddy Colliar recovering after stabbing

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Bachelorette Australia alum Paddy Colliar is recovering after being stabbed at a party over the weekend.

The television personality gave an update Sunday on Instagram Stories after being hospitalized for his injuries.

Colliar said he was "speechless" and overwhelmed by the messages, text messages and phone calls he's received from friends and fans.

"So I just want to say from the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone that has reached out," he wrote. "I'll do my best in next few days/weeks to reply to you all. But I just want you guys to know it means the world."

Colliar said he was released from the hospital but is still experiencing a lot of pain.

"Out of hospital in alot of pain still. But what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," he said.

Colliar previously posted a photo of himself in his hospital bed, saying, "I'm doing OK just lost a fair bit of blood and have broken ribs."

A South Australia police report confirms a person was stabbed in the back at a party early Sunday morning in Adelaide after intervening in an altercation between the suspect and a woman. A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.





Colliar is known for appearing as a contestant in Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette Australia. He also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Australia Season 2.