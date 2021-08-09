Trending
Aug. 9, 2021 / 11:58 AM

Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox join COVID-19 relief fundraiser for India

By
Ed Sheeran, winner of Artist of the Year appears backstage during the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ed Sheeran, winner of Artist of the Year appears backstage during the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Singers Ed Sheeran and Annie Lennox have joined an upcoming COVID-19 relief fundraiser for India.

Sheeran, 30, and Lennox, 66, will take part in the We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods virtual fundraising event Aug. 15.

The event, co-produced by The World We Want and Reliance Entertainment, seeks to raise more than $3.5 million for GiveIndia. Funds will be used for to provide medical equipment, staff vaccination centers and assistance to those financially impacted by the pandemic.

Steven Spielberg, Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary and Bollywood personalities Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan are among the other stars who will take part in the event.

"Music has the power to heal in times of struggle and adversity," Rodgers said in a statement. "I'm very proud of my community because when the world is in trouble, musicians never fail to show up with their amazing songs to give us all hope for our future."

The White Tiger actor Rajkummar Rao will host the fundraiser, which will feature stand-up comedy and musical performances, immersive fitness challenges, games and messages of support.

We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods will be a three-hour event that will live stream Aug. 15, India's Independence Day, at 10 a.m. EDT on Facebook.

Sheeran will also perform at NFL Kickoff Experience in September ahead of the season opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

