Aug. 9, 2021 / 11:02 AM

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson to host comedy benefit for 9/11 charities

By
Jon Stewart will host NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration in September. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI
Jon Stewart will host "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" in September. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will host a comedy event in September to benefit 9/11 charities.

Stewart, 58, and Davidson, 27, have organized NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and raise funds for 9/11 charities.

The show will take place Sept. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. EDT, with all proceeds to go to 9/11 charities.

Stewart and Davidson will perform, along with Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city's resilience," Stewart and Davidson said in a statement. "It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."

Davidson's father was a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, while Stewart is a longtime advocate for 9/11 victims.

NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will require audience members to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed in the door.

