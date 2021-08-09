Jane Withers, former child star, dead at 95

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Jane Withers, a former child star, actress and spokesperson for Comet, has died at the age of 95.

Withers' daughter Kendall Errair confirmed her mother's death to People magazine. The actress died Saturday in Burbank, Calif., surrounded by family.

Advertisement

A cause of death was not disclosed.

"My mother was such a special lady. She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was," Errair said in a statement.

Deadline also confirmed Withers' death.

Withers appeared on Saturday morning children's show Aunt Sally's Kiddie Revue after winning a contest and starred alongside Shirley Temple in 1934 film Bright Eyes at a young age.

She got her first starring role in 1935's Ginger and also starred in The Farmer Takes a Wife opposite Henry Fonda, Little Miss Nobody, The Holy Terror, Rascals and Always in Trouble.

Withers starred in and wrote teen movie Small Town Deb in 1941 and also starred in My Best Gal, Affairs of Geraldine and Johnny Doughboy before retiring from acting at the age of 21 to focus on having a family.





Advertisement

Withers next appeared in in 1956 film Giant with James Dean and Elizabeth Taylor, and portrayed Josephine the Plumber in commercials for Comet cleanser from 1963 to 1974.

Withers' television roles included appearances on The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote and more. She also provided voices for Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame.