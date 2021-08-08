Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 8, 2021 / 8:42 AM

Trevor Moore from Whitest Kids U Know dead at 41

By
Comedian Trevor Moore has died at the age of 41. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Comedian Trevor Moore has died at the age of 41. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Trevor Moore, co-founder of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, has died at age 41, his family announced this weekend.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," Moore's wife, Aimee Carlson, said in a statement to Variety Saturday.

Advertisement

"We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.

Moore starred for five seasons in the IFC sketch-comedy series, The Whitest Kids U Know with fellow members Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter.

Advertisement

The troupe starred in the films, Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs, and have an animated feature called Mars coming out next year.

Moore also had hosted The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central since 2019, and worked on the Disney TV projects Just Roll with It and Walk the Prank.

"Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly," the Comedy Central Twitter feed said Saturday.

Notable deaths of 2021

Markie Post
Markie Post arrives for the Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles on May 14, 2004. The actress best known for her roles in "Night Court" and "Fall Guy," died after a battle with cancer on August 8 at the age of 70. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70 Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at 70 James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect' Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'

Latest Headlines

'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actress Markie Post -- who is known for her roles in Night Court, The Fall Guy and Hearts Afire -- has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. She was 70. 
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Roger Federer, Meagan Good
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Roger Federer, Meagan Good
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tennis star Roger Federer turns 40 and actor Meagan Good turns 40, among the famous birthdays for August 8.
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Benoist posted a note on Instagram celebrating the end of filming of her TV comic-book adaptation, "Supergirl."
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at 70
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at 70
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas died Saturday in New Jersey, his representatives announced. He was 70.
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Joel Kinnaman has been granted a restraining order against Bella Davis, the model whom Kinnaman said tried to extort money from him after a brief consensual sexual relationship.
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
TV // 20 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, "Better Call Saul."
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
TV // 21 hours ago
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The screen adaptation of Lauren Oliver's young-adult novel, "Panic," isn't getting a second season on Amazon.
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
TV // 21 hours ago
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Luis Guzman has landed the role of Gomez Addams in Netflix's upcoming live-action series, "Wednesday."
Kid LAROI's 'Love' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Kid LAROI's 'Love' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Kid LAROI's "[Expletive] Love" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Robert Mueller
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Robert Mueller
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Charlize Theron turns 46 and former FBI Director Robert Mueller turns 77, among the famous birthdays for August 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at 70
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at 70
'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Roger Federer, Meagan Good
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Roger Federer, Meagan Good
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/