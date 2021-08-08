Trevor Moore from Whitest Kids U Know dead at 41

Comedian Trevor Moore has died at the age of 41. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Trevor Moore, co-founder of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, has died at age 41, his family announced this weekend.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," Moore's wife, Aimee Carlson, said in a statement to Variety Saturday.

"We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving."

The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.

Moore starred for five seasons in the IFC sketch-comedy series, The Whitest Kids U Know with fellow members Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams and Darren Trumeter.





The troupe starred in the films, Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs, and have an animated feature called Mars coming out next year.

Moore also had hosted The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central since 2019, and worked on the Disney TV projects Just Roll with It and Walk the Prank.

"Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly," the Comedy Central Twitter feed said Saturday.