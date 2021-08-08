Advertisement
Aug. 8, 2021 / 8:19 AM

'Night Court,' 'Hears Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70

By
Markie Post has died of cancer at age 70. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Markie Post has died of cancer at age 70. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actress Markie Post -- who is known for her roles in Night Court, The Fall Guy and Hearts Afire -- has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. She was 70.

Her manager confirmed her death to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

"For us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world," her family said in a statement.

The California native started out as working on TV game shows like Split Second, Double Dare and Card Sharks.

Post then booked guest/recurring roles on popular shows such as CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, The Lazarus Syndrome, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Hart to Hart, The Love Boat, Cheers, Fantasy Island and The A-Team.

Her big break came in the role of bail bondswoman Terri Michaels, whom she played in The Fall Guy from 1982 and 1985.

After that, Post played public defender Christine Sullivan on Night Court from 1985 to 1992, and political reporter Georgie Anne Lahti on Hearts Afire from 1992 to 1995.

In 1998, she played the titular heroine's mother in the comedy film, There's Something About Mary, starring Cameron Diaz.

She most recently made guest appearances on 30 Rock, Chicago P.D., Santa Clarita Diet and The Kids are Alright, and co-starred in the TV movie, Four Christmases and a Wedding.

Post is survived by her husband, writer Michael A. Ross; daughters, actress Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn; son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn and her and Michael's 5-month-old granddaughter.

Post's Night Court co-star, Charlies Robinson, died in July. He was 75.

Notable deaths of 2021

Dennis "DT" Thomas
Dennis "DT" Thomas poses for photographers at a ceremony where Kool & The Gang receive the 2,560th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 8, 2015. Thomas died August 7 at age 70. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

