Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Roger Federer, Meagan Good

Princess Beatrice of York arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York City on May 7, 2018. The princess turns 33 on August 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland sits on the bench during a change over in his quarterfinal match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2019 in New York City. The tennis player turns 40 on August 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763

-- African-American explorer Matthew Henson in 1866

-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879

-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908

-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919

-- Aquatic actor Esther Williams in 1921

-- Singer Mel Tillis in 1932

-- Singer Joe Tex in 1933

-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 84)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 83)

-- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to walk in space, in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 72)

-- Writer/journalist Randy Shilts in 1951

-- Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 1951

-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 63)

-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, in 1961 (age 60)

-- Singer JC Chasez in 1976 (age 45)

-- Tennis star Roger Federer in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 40)





Advertisement

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Peyton List in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 34)

-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 29)

-- Singer Lauv, born Ari Leff, in 1994 (age 27)

-- Singer Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI