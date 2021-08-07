Trending
Aug. 7, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Robert Mueller

By
UPI Staff
Charlize Theron arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 46 on August 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Hungarian countess/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560

-- Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779

-- World War I Dutch spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876

-- Diplomat/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904

-- Actor Carl Switzer in 1927

-- Baseball pitcher Don Larsen in 1929

-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 79)

-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 77)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (60)

-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 55)

-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 46)

-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 44)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI


-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 39)

-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

