Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 6, 2021 / 12:01 PM

Justin Bieber to host three-night event in Las Vegas

By
Justin Bieber will host Justin Bieber &amp; Friends: The Las Vegas Weekender, a three-day event featuring music, pop-ups and other activities. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Justin Bieber will host "Justin Bieber & Friends: The Las Vegas Weekender," a three-day event featuring music, pop-ups and other activities. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is coming to Las Vegas in October.

The 27-year-old singer said Thursday that he will host the event Justin Bieber & Friends: The Las Vegas Experience.

Advertisement

"Been planning this one for a while... I'm heading to Vegas and I'm taking some friends," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Justin Bieber & Friends will take place Oct. 7-10 at Wynn Las Vegas. The experience will feature musical performances, pop-ups, pool parties and nightly events.



Advertisement

Bieber most recently performed in Las Vegas in July for the grand opening of Delilah restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas.

Bieber released his sixth studio album, Justice, in March. The album features the single "Peaches," which Bieber performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April while using classroom instruments.

Bieber shared a star-studded remix of "Peaches" featuring Ludacris, Usher and Snoop Dogg in June.

Moments from Justin Bieber's career

Usher (L) and Bieber arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles. Later that year, Bieber's first album, "My World," would debut at No. 6 on Billboard's charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Taylor Swift shares track list for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album Ed Sheeran to perform at NFL Kickoff Experience 'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift shares track list for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album
Music // 31 minutes ago
Taylor Swift shares track list for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift confirmed "Red (Taylor's Version)" will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.
'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022
TV // 1 hour ago
'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi horror series starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19
TV // 1 hour ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson will compete in "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
Tinashe releases new album '333'
Music // 1 hour ago
Tinashe releases new album '333'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tinashe released on Friday her fifth studio album titled "333," which contains 16 tracks in total.
Fredrik Eklund on Ryan Serhant rivalry: 'I am grateful'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Fredrik Eklund on Ryan Serhant rivalry: 'I am grateful'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Fredrik Eklund answered shady questions about his "Million Dollar Listing New York" co-star Ryan Serhant.
Ed Sheeran to perform at NFL Kickoff Experience
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran to perform at NFL Kickoff Experience
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will perform at NFL Kickoff Experience ahead of the season opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Ellen Burstyn will return as Bernadette Stabler, the mother of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), in "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 2.
Tess Romero tackles seventh grade in 'Diary of a Future President' S2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Tess Romero tackles seventh grade in 'Diary of a Future President' S2 trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tess Romero heads into the seventh grade in the new trailer for Disney's "Diary of a Future President" Season 2.
'Xena' icons reunite on Lucy Lawless' 'My Life is Murder'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Xena' icons reunite on Lucy Lawless' 'My Life is Murder'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lucy Lawless' former "Xena: Warrior Princess" castmate, Renee O'Connor, is set to co-star in Season 2 of Lawless' latest show, "My Life is Murder."
The Weeknd needs an oxygen mask in new music video for 'Take My Breath'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd needs an oxygen mask in new music video for 'Take My Breath'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is relying on the use of an oxygen mask in the music video for his latest track, "Take My Breath."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bobby Eaton, professional wrestling legend, dead at 62
Bobby Eaton, professional wrestling legend, dead at 62
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/