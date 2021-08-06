Justin Bieber to host three-night event in Las Vegas

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is coming to Las Vegas in October.

The 27-year-old singer said Thursday that he will host the event Justin Bieber & Friends: The Las Vegas Experience.

"Been planning this one for a while... I'm heading to Vegas and I'm taking some friends," Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Justin Bieber & Friends will take place Oct. 7-10 at Wynn Las Vegas. The experience will feature musical performances, pop-ups, pool parties and nightly events.

Bieber most recently performed in Las Vegas in July for the grand opening of Delilah restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas.

Bieber released his sixth studio album, Justice, in March. The album features the single "Peaches," which Bieber performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April while using classroom instruments.

Bieber shared a star-studded remix of "Peaches" featuring Ludacris, Usher and Snoop Dogg in June.