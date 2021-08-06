Trending
Aug. 6, 2021 / 10:13 AM

Fredrik Eklund on Ryan Serhant rivalry: 'I am grateful'

By

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Fredrik Eklund says he's "grateful" for his rival and Million Dollar Listing co-star Ryan Serhant.

The 44-year-old real estate broker and television personality answered shady questions about Serhant during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Million Dollar Listing New York follows the personal and professional lives of four luxury real estate agents in New York. Eklund and Serhant have both starred on the show since its premiere in 2012.

On WWHL, Eklund confirmed he's always felt more competitive with Serhant than his other co-stars.

"Yeah, of course," Eklund said. "Which we talk about too, Ryan and I, because as much as we don't like each other and we compete, right? I am grateful to him and I hope he is to me that we're like these two plants orbiting and we're making each other more successful."

Eklund appeared on WWHL with his co-stars Steve Gold, Tyler Whitman and Kirsten Jordan, and confessed to being jealous of Serhant's friendship with Gold.

"I was a little jealous. We actually talked about it in what's gonna be I think the finale of the show, that I feel like he's picking Ryan over me lately. And we go back, like, 11 years," he said while gesturing to Gold.

When asked how attracted he is to Serhant on a scale of 1-10, Eklund answered "two and a half."

Eklund called his relationship with Serhant "very complex and multilayered" in an interview with E! News in May.

"I told him that as much as he annoys me sometimes, I thank him," Eklund said. "As much as we go head to head, we are making one another more successful because we are competing."

Serhant said he has "a good working relationship" with Eklund.

Million Dollar Listing New York is in its ninth season on Bravo.

