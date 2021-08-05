Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 12:40 PM

'South Park' creators sign deal for new seasons, 14 movies

By
Matt Stone (L) and Trey Parker will produce 14 movies based on South Park for Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Matt Stone (L) and Trey Parker will produce 14 movies based on "South Park" for Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed a massive new multi-year deal.

Under the deal with ViacomCBS, South Park was renewed for Season 30 on Comedy Central, with Parker and Stone to also produce 14 movies based on the franchise for Paramount+.

Advertisement

The first two films will premiere by the end of the year, ahead of the show's 25th anniversary in 2022.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Stone and Parker joked in a press release.

"We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats," they added. "It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."



Advertisement

Bloomberg said Parker and Stone will receive more than $900 million over the next six years.

South Park, an animated comedy set in the titular fictional Colorado town, premiered on Comedy Central in 1997. The movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was released in 1999.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Stone said he and Parker are looking forward to creating more films.

"We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we've never done another one because the show has been so satisfying," Stone said. "Now we're older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising."

The upcoming movies will expand on the world of South Park and introduce new concepts and characters.

South Park completed its 23rd season in December 2019. Two TV specials, The Pandemic Special and South ParQ Vaccination Special, have aired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser 'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky 'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Little Voice' from Sara Bareilles canceled after one season
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Little Voice' from Sara Bareilles canceled after one season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Little Voice" from Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson of Broadway's "Waitress," has been canceled by Apple TV+ after one season.
'Strictly Come Dancing': John Whaite joins first all-male team
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': John Whaite joins first all-male team
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "The Great British Bake Off" Season 3 winner John Whaite will be part of the first all-male partnership in "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
Taylor Swift releases cryptic video, teases Phoebe Bridgers on new 'Red'
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift releases cryptic video, teases Phoebe Bridgers on new 'Red'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has released a cryptic video teasing details about her upcoming re-recorded version of "Red," including guest stars.
'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in December.
Apple Music launches Kanye West livestream before 'Donda' event
Music // 1 hour ago
Apple Music launches Kanye West livestream before 'Donda' event
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple Music has launched a new livestream that follows Kanye West around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before he presents a second listening party for his delayed album "Donda."
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Movies // 1 hour ago
'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "He's All That," a gender-swapped remake of "She's All That" starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, is coming to Netflix.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for a second season at Disney+
TV // 2 hours ago
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for a second season at Disney+
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ has renewed "Star Wars" animated series "The Bad Batch" for a second season.
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville gave an update after being hospitalized for a possible infected spider bite.
'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky
TV // 2 hours ago
'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Impeachment: American Crime Story," a limited series exploring president Bill Clinton's sex scandal and impeachment, is coming to FX in September.
'Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum files for divorce from Ashley Hebert
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum files for divorce from Ashley Hebert
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- J.P. Rosenbaum filed for divorce from wife and former "Bachelorette" star Ashley Hebert nine months after their split.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/