'South Park' creators sign deal for new seasons, 14 movies

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed a massive new multi-year deal.

Under the deal with ViacomCBS, South Park was renewed for Season 30 on Comedy Central, with Parker and Stone to also produce 14 movies based on the franchise for Paramount+.

The first two films will premiere by the end of the year, ahead of the show's 25th anniversary in 2022.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Stone and Parker joked in a press release.

"We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats," they added. "It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

Bloomberg said Parker and Stone will receive more than $900 million over the next six years.

South Park, an animated comedy set in the titular fictional Colorado town, premiered on Comedy Central in 1997. The movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was released in 1999.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Stone said he and Parker are looking forward to creating more films.

"We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we've never done another one because the show has been so satisfying," Stone said. "Now we're older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising."

The upcoming movies will expand on the world of South Park and introduce new concepts and characters.

South Park completed its 23rd season in December 2019. Two TV specials, The Pandemic Special and South ParQ Vaccination Special, have aired during the COVID-19 pandemic.