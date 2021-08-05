Trending
Aug. 5, 2021 / 9:24 AM

Kathy Griffin says surgery recovery is 'more' than she expected

By
Kathy Griffin gave a health update after sharing her lung cancer diagnosis and past struggle with addiction. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kathy Griffin gave a health update after sharing her lung cancer diagnosis and past struggle with addiction. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin is recovering after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

The 60-year-old actress and comedian gave an update Wednesday after sharing her lung cancer diagnosis and past struggle with addiction.

Griffin said in a statement Monday that she was diagnosed with lung cancer and would undergo surgery to remove "half" of her left lung.

Griffin also shared in an interview Monday with ABC News how she became addicted to pills and attempted suicide following her 2017 controversy where she took part in a photo shoot that showed her holding a fake bloody head resembling president Donald Trump.

In her update Wednesday, Griffin said her surgery ended up being "more" than she expected.

"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" Griffin wrote.

"The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills," she said. "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this anything I want without those devil pills."

Griffin told fans she "fears drugs and addiction" more than she fears cancer.

"So, I think I'll be ok," she concluded her post.

Griffin had said her surgery went "well" while sharing a photo of her sobriety token Tuesday.

"Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. Surgery went well yesterday. Phew," the star wrote.

"I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction," she said. "This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time."



Griffin most recently appeared in the FX documentary Hysterical, which followed female comedians in their personal and professional lives.

