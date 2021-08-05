Trending
'Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum files for divorce from Ashley Hebert

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum J.P. Rosenbaum has officially filed for divorce.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Rosenbaum, 44, filed for divorce from wife and former Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert more than nine months after their split.

People confirmed that Rosenbaum filed for divorce July 28. E! News said Rosenbaum filed in Miami-Dade County in Florida.

Rosenbaum and Hebert announced their split in October 2020 after nearly eight years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Hebert said on Instagram.

Rosenbaum and Hebert met and got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 7, which aired in 2011, and married in December 2012. The pair have two children, son Ford, 6, and daughter Elsie, 3.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten," Hebert said in October. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

"Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children," she added.

Rosenbaum told E! News in February that he and Hebert were on good terms.

"We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent," he said. "We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever. There's no fighting, which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."

ABC announced this week that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host The Bachelorette Season 18 starring Michelle Young.

