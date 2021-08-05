Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Jesse Williams, Loni Anderson

By
UPI Staff
Jesse Williams attends the 2018 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 25, 2018. The actor turns 40 on August 5. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French novelist Guy de Maupassant in 1850

-- Joseph Merrick, subject of The Elephant Man, in 1889

-- Film director John Huston in 1906

-- U.S. Gen. Hazel Johnson in 1927

-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1930

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937

-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 65)

-- Singer Pete Burns in 1959

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 55)

-- Director James Gunn in 1966 (age 55)

-- Rapper Adam Yauch in 1964

-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 40)

-- Rapper Travie McCoy in 1981 (age 40)

-- Olympic runner/bobsledder Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Albert Tsai in 2004 (age 17)

