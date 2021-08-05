Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Jesse Williams, Loni Anderson

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- French novelist Guy de Maupassant in 1850
-- Joseph Merrick, subject of The Elephant Man, in 1889
-- Film director John Huston in 1906
-- U.S. Gen. Hazel Johnson in 1927
-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1930
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937
-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 76)
-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 65)
-- Singer Pete Burns in 1959
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 59)
-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 55)
-- Director James Gunn in 1966 (age 55)
-- Rapper Adam Yauch in 1964
-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 40)
-- Rapper Travie McCoy in 1981 (age 40)
-- Olympic runner/bobsledder Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 39)
-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 24)
-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 24)
-- Actor Albert Tsai in 2004 (age 17)