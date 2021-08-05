Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Jesse Williams, Loni Anderson

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French novelist Guy de Maupassant in 1850

-- Joseph Merrick, subject of The Elephant Man, in 1889

-- Film director John Huston in 1906

-- U.S. Gen. Hazel Johnson in 1927

-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1930

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937

-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 76)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 65)

-- Singer Pete Burns in 1959

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 55)

-- Director James Gunn in 1966 (age 55)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Rapper Adam Yauch in 1964

-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 40)

-- Rapper Travie McCoy in 1981 (age 40)

-- Olympic runner/bobsledder Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 24)





-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Albert Tsai in 2004 (age 17)