Aug. 4, 2021 / 1:38 PM

Blackpink to release island in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

By
Blackpink will launch their own island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their debut. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency
Blackpink will launch their own island in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their debut. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will release an island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The K-pop stars said Wednesday that they will launch Blackpink Island in the popular Nintendo video game Friday in honor of the fifth anniversary of their debut.

"#BLACKPINK Island colored in pink is coming to you. Are you ready for a trip to BLACKPINK Island?" the group's agency, YG Entertainment, tweeted.

The virtual island features a DJ booth, musical stage and Blackpink-inspired outfits, according to a teaser.

Blackpink will officially celebrate their debut Sunday. The group will also mark the occasion by releasing the feature film Blackpink The Movie, which will screen in theaters Wednesday and Friday.

Blackpink released a trailer for the movie in July that shows them reflect and thank their fans, known as Blink.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October, and the Japanese version of the album Tuesday.

