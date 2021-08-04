Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 10:03 AM

Selena Gomez calls out kidney transplant joke on 'The Good Fight'

By
Selena Gomez responded after The Good Fight included a tasteless reference to her kidney transplant. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Selena Gomez responded after "The Good Fight" included a "tasteless" reference to her kidney transplant. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is calling out a "tasteless" joke about her kidney transplant on The Good Fight.

The 29-year-old singer and actress responded Tuesday after The Good Fight included a reference to her 2017 kidney transplant in its July 17 episode.

Advertisement

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air," Gomez wrote on Twitter.

Gomez thanked her fans for supporting her online and encouraged people to sign up to be an organ donor.

The Good Fight episode in question showed Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) and Jim (Ifádansi Rashad) discuss cancel culture while brainstorming jokes for a television executive (Wayne Brady). The group decided that topics such as necrophilia, autism and "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant" were taboo.

Advertisement

A source told Variety that the reference to Gomez was taken out of context.

"If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being canceled for telling a bad joke. The reference is that Selena Gomez's transplant is not something you can joke about," the source said.

Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot previously included references to Gomez's kidney transplant, including two students arguing over the identity of Gomez's organ donor and the words "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney" appearing on the walls of the school.

Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show's executive producers apologized and ultimately edited out the references.

"We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC," they said at the time.

Gomez went public about her kidney transplant in September 2017. Her friend Francia Raisa was her organ donor.

Moments from Selena Gomez's career

Singer Selena Gomez arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. She performed new music at the event. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fetty Wap honors late daughter: 'I love to you the moon and back' 'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
TV // 15 minutes ago
Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ramona Singer said she initially thought Leah McSweeney started the rumors that she was getting fired from "Real Housewives of New York."
Fetty Wap honors late daughter: 'I love to you the moon and back'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Fetty Wap honors late daughter: 'I love to you the moon and back'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Fetty Wap paid tribute to Lauren Maxwell, his daughter with Turquoise Miami, who recently died at age 4.
Royal family wish Meghan Markle a happy 40th birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Royal family wish Meghan Markle a happy 40th birthday
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have wished Megan Markle a happy 40th birthday on social media.
'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- John Corbett, who plays Aidan Shaw on "Sex and the City," quietly married Bo Derek in 2020 after 20 years together.
Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas
Music // 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, perform "Male Fantasy" live in a new video that was uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel.
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was provoked by NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis battled Johnny Gargano with his love for Indie Hartwell on the line on WWE "NXT."
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama turns 60 and race car driver Jeff Gordon turns 50, among the famous birthdays for August 4.
Red Velvet tower over tiny town in 'Queendom' mood sampler
Music // 20 hours ago
Red Velvet tower over tiny town in 'Queendom' mood sampler
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Queendom."
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Movies // 21 hours ago
'List of a Lifetime' with Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty coming to Lifetime
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "List of a Lifetime," a new film featuring Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan and Shannen Doherty, will premiere in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Movies // 21 hours ago
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano will produce the Netflix family film "Take the Ice" with Debra Martin Chase.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
DaBaby dropped from more music festivals after homophobic remarks
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/