Royal family wish Meghan Markle a happy 40th birthday

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have wished Megan Markle a happy 40th birthday on social media.
Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, was born on this day in 1981.
"Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!" Elizabeth's royal family Twitter account said alongside photos of Markle standing with the queen and holding her son Archie Harrison.
William and Middleton posted a similar message on Twitter next to a photo of Markle sitting down and wearing a lei during her tour of Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific in 2018.
Charles and Bowles also wished Markle happy birthday on Twitter and uploaded a close up photo of her smiling.
Markle and Harry share two children together, 2-year-old son Archie and infant daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June.
Markle and Harry moved to Los Angeles in March 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The couple, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, said racism partly drove them from the United Kingdom.
