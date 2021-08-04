'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg is going to be a mom for the first time.

Hausburg announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Ismael 'Ish' Soto, also of Siesta Key fame.

"Mom and Dad January 1 2022," Hausburg captioned the post by mentioning her due date. Hausburg uploaded photos of herself being held by Soto and ultrasound images.

"We are so excited! I love you so much!!! You're going to be the best mom!!!" Soto said on his Instagram page.

Hausburg met Soto during Season 1 of Siesta Key, where Soto served as a producer on the MTV reality series. Soto then appeared as himself on the show as he dated Hausburg.

The pair announced their engagement in September during a reunion special.