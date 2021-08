'Sex and the City's John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek

John Corbett attends the New York premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in 2010. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bo Derek attends the New York premiere of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

John Corbett attends the Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR FInale in LA! in 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

John Corbett quietly married Bo Derek in 2020 after 20 years together. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sex and the City actor John Corbett says he married his longtime love, Bo Derek.

The 60-year-old actor confirmed on Tuesday's episode of The Talk that he quietly married Derek, 64, in 2020 after 20 years together.

Corbett shared the news with friend and The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell.

"Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime, we got married! Bo and I got married," Corbett said.

O'Connell said he noticed Corbett's wedding ring and congratulated the actor on his marriage.

"We're pretty private people. We didn't make an announcement. All of our friends and family knew," Corbett said.

"After 20 years, we decided to get married," he added. "We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

Breaking News! John Corbett reveals exclusive breaking news about his relationship with Bo Derek to the hosts, including his good pal @MrJerryOC pic.twitter.com/tP1lfjmPL7— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021

Corbett played Aidan Shaw on Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO, and reprised the role in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2. It is unknown if Corbett will appear in the HBO Max sequel-reboot series And Just Like That...

On The Talk, Corbett discussed his friendship with Chris Noth, who plays John "Mr. Big" Preston on Sex and the City.

"That's 20 years ago that we met," Corbett said. "We became fast buddies. We're super close. We like to go out."

John Corbett dishes on his bromance with "Sex and the City" co-star, Chris Noth and how people react when they see them together. pic.twitter.com/zqrH7Sepcz— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021

Corbett most recently played Grady Bello on the ABC series Rebel and Dan Covey in the To All the Boys movies.