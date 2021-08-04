Fetty Wap honors late daughter: 'I love to you the moon and back'

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Fetty Wap is paying tribute to his late daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

The 30-year-old rapper honored Lauren, his daughter with Turquoise Miami, Tuesday on Instagram after the child recently died at age 4.

Advertisement

Fetty Wap shared a photo of Lauren smiling while posing in front of a white car. He called his daughter his "mini me" and "twin" in the caption.

"Hey mini me (My Twin) .... 'I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend,'" Fetty Wap wrote.

Advertisement

DJ Steve Aoki and television personality London Charles were among those to show their support for Fetty Wap in the comments.

"I'm so sorry for your loss," Charles wrote. "May God give you and your family comfort and peace during your time of suffering."

Fetty Wap had confirmed Lauren's death in a video Monday on Instagram Live. He asked his followers to post butterfly emojis in the chat, as Lauren "loved butterflies."

Miami announced Lauren's death Saturday on Instagram alongside a clip of her daughter smiling in a pool.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip," Miami wrote.

The family hasn't publicly disclosed the date and cause of Lauren's death.

Fetty Wap has five other children, Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, born in 2018.