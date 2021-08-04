Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

-- Pope Urban VII in 1521

-- English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792

-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821

-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900

-- Legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong in 1901

-- Swedish architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912

-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920

-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944 (age 77)

-- Author Sapphire, born Ramona Lofton, in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 66)

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 53)

-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 60)

-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 50)

-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 45)

-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 29)