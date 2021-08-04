Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Jeff Gordon

By
UPI Staff
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the campaign rally for Illinois Democrats in Chicago on November 4, 2018. Obama turns 60 on August 4. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the campaign rally for Illinois Democrats in Chicago on November 4, 2018. Obama turns 60 on August 4. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Urban VII in 1521

-- English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792

-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821

-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900

-- Legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong in 1901

UPI File Photo

-- Swedish architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912

-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920

-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944 (age 77)

-- Author Sapphire, born Ramona Lofton, in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 66)

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 53)

-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 60)

-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 50)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI


-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 45)

-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

