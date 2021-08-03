Trending
'Nuremberg': Radio 4 announces WWII drama with Natalie Dormer, Freddie Fox

Natalie Dormer is set to star in Nuremberg, a new audio drama from BBC's Radio 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Natalie Dormer is set to star in "Nuremberg," a new audio drama from BBC's Radio 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- BBC's Radio 4 will explore the Nuremberg Nazi trials that proceeded World War II in a new audio drama that stars Natalie Dormer, Freddie Fox and more.

Nuremberg will be presented as an eight part series on Radio 4 starting on Aug. 27 and will be released as a 16-part podcast on BBC Sounds the same day.

The show will track how Nazi commanders were arrested and held and how the trial was pulled together. Listeners will hear the tense court proceedings, testimonies and the first hearing of evidence on the Holocaust.

Kate Phillips, Alex Kingston, Ed Stoppard, Henry Goodman, Elliot Cowan, Luke Norris, Amanda Ryan, Nigel Lindsay, Joseph Alessi, Joseph Mydell, Nicholas Woodeson, Forbes Masson, Clive Wood, Mark Edel-Hunt, Nathan Wiley, Hari Dhillon, Ilan Goodman, Jasper Britton, Jonathan Cullen, Andrew Woodall, Rosie Sheehy, Sophia Pettit and Lewis Macleod also star.

Jonathan Myerson serves as the writer. Myerson and producer Nicholas Newton went over 20 volumes of court transcripts, 2,000 hours of audio and newsreel and contemporary news reports and interviews to achieve accuracy.

"It's been nearly 75 years since the sentencing, and this comprehensive drama recreates for listeners an important and world-changing story and offers fascinating insights stretching beyond the better-known Nuremberg narratives," Alison Hindell, Radio 4's commissioning editor for drama and fiction said in a statement.

