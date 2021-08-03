Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 11:02 AM

Duran Duran turned down song with Michael Jackson

By
Nick Rhodes (L), pictured with John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran, from left to right, recalled how the band turned down a collaboration with Michael Jackson. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Nick Rhodes (L), pictured with John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran, from left to right, recalled how the band turned down a collaboration with Michael Jackson. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The members of Duran Duran say the once turned down a song with late pop star Michael Jackson.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where Rhodes recalled how the band once turned down a collaboration with Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.

Advertisement

Rhodes said the band had just returned from a tour in 1983 when Jackson called him at home.

"I get home and the phone rings, and my mum says, 'Oh, there's somebody on the phone for you. He says his name's Michael Jackson,'" Rhodes said.

"I thought it was one of our crew winding me up, because they said, 'Oh, Michael wants to do a song with you,'" he added. "Anyway, I start talking to the person on the phone and saying, 'So, Michael. How you doing?' 'Oh hi, I'm fine.'"

Rhodes said he eventually realized it really was Jackson on the phone. He approached his bandmates the next day but no one was interested in making a song.

Advertisement

"He was keen to make a record, and I go to everyone the next day ... and say, 'Hey, Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song?' They all went, 'Nah,'" Rhodes said.

On WWHL, the members of Duran Duran also shared the best advice they received from a fellow musician.

"Stick together," Rhodes said. "Well, it was from Mick Jagger, so I had no choice."

Rhodes said Jagger gave them the advice after Duran Duran had "already lasted longer than the Sex Pistols and almost as long as the Beatles."

Duran Duran was formed in 1978. The band will release its 15th studio album, Future Past, in October.

Read More

Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18 Tan France celebrates baby boy's birth: 'We love him so, so much' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
TV // 19 minutes ago
Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Eileen Davidson, who plays Kristen DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," will appear in the spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."
'Nuremberg': Radio 4 announces WWII drama with Natalie Dormer, Freddie Fox
Entertainment News // 23 minutes ago
'Nuremberg': Radio 4 announces WWII drama with Natalie Dormer, Freddie Fox
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- BBC's Radio 4 will explore the Nuremberg Nazi trials that proceeded World War II in a new audio drama that stars Natalie Dormer, Freddie Fox and more.
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
TV // 1 hour ago
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning for "American Idol" Season 20.
Tan France celebrates baby boy's birth: 'We love him so, so much'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tan France celebrates baby boy's birth: 'We love him so, so much'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" star Tan France and his husband, Rob France, welcomed their first child, son Ismail, via surrogate.
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
TV // 2 hours ago
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" following Chris Harrison's exit from "The Bachelor" franchise.
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attended the Los Angeles premiere of "The Suicide Squad" following dating rumors.
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
TV // 3 hours ago
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "Impeachment: American Crime Story" will premiere Sept. 7 on FX, the network has announced alongside a new image from the series.
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
TV // 3 hours ago
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" television will come to Prime Video on September 2, 2022 across 240 countries and territories worldwide.
WWE Raw: Goldberg spears MVP, Nikki A.S.H. wins big
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE Raw: Goldberg spears MVP, Nikki A.S.H. wins big
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Goldberg met WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and took down his manager MVP on Raw.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Tony Bennett
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Tony Bennett
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- TV personality Martha Stewart turns 80 and singer Tony Bennett turns 94, among the famous birthdays for August 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/