Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 1:14 PM

Natalie Mendoza to play Satine in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

By

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Natalie Mendoza has joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The 42-year-old actress will play the lead role of Satine in the Broadway musical, producers announced Monday.

Advertisement

Mendoza replaces Karen Olivo, who left the production in April following workplace harassment and abuse claims against producer Scott Rudin. Rudin, who had no involvement in Moulin Rouge!, apologized for his "troubling interactions with colleagues."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical producers shared news of Mendoza's casting alongside a teaser of the actress as Satine.

Mendoza joins Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder.

The actress played the can-can dancer China Doll in Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film Moulin Rouge!, which the Broadway musical is based on.

"From the moment Natalie was cast as China Doll in Moulin Rouge! the film, we knew we had discovered a major young talent," Lurhmann said in a statement. "That young talent has now blossomed into the lead in our Broadway production. I could not be more thrilled that Natalie will be lowered in that glorious swing as Broadway's Sparkling Diamond."

Advertisement

Mendoza is also known for playing Juno Kaplan in The Descent movies and Jackie Clunes on Hotel Babylon.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will resume performances Sept. 24 at Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York. The production originally opened on Broadway in July 2019 but shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour has been rescheduled for 2022.

Read More

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' national tour to begin in 2022 Broadway to require vaccines through October Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13
Music // 49 minutes ago
Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lizzo will be releasing a new single titled "Rumors," her first in two years, on Aug. 13.
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Music // 51 minutes ago
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a teaser for "Cheese," a song from its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Maroon 5 adds Ava Max to U.S. stadium shows
Music // 1 hour ago
Maroon 5 adds Ava Max to U.S. stadium shows
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ava Max is joining Maroon 5 on their upcoming slate of U.S. stadium shows, that are a part of the band's 2021 tour.
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," starring Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte and Itziar Ituño, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Worth,' starring Michael Keaton, coming to Netflix in September
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Worth," a new film starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci that explores the 9/11 victim compensation fund, will premiere in September.
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Young has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his upcoming album, "Famous Friends."
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Chi," a series created by Lena Waithe and starring Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and Alex Hibbert, will return for a fifth season on Showtime.
Lorde to perform live Aug. 20 on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Lorde to perform live Aug. 20 on 'Good Morning America'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lorde will perform live in Central Park in New York as part of the "GMA" Summer Concert Series.
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
TV // 3 hours ago
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- ITV reality series "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" will be returning to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for Season 21.
Ashley Darby says husband Michael has her full trust
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ashley Darby says husband Michael has her full trust
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby and her husband, Michael Darby, addressed a recent photo of Michael with a blonde woman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/