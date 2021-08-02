Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 10:01 AM

Lenny Kravitz calls Jason Momoa his 'brother' in birthday message

By
Jason Momoa (R), pictured with Lisa Bonet, celebrated his 42nd birthday Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jason Momoa (R), pictured with Lisa Bonet, celebrated his 42nd birthday Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz is celebrating his "brother" Jason Momoa's 42nd birthday.

The 57-year-old singer and musician wished Momoa a happy birthday in an Instagram post Sunday.

Advertisement

Kravitz shared a photo of himself with Momoa that was taken by photographer Mark Seliger.

"Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies. I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family," Kravitz captioned the post.

Momoa responded with love in the comments.

"love u madly," he wrote, adding "thank you very much" in Hawaiian.



Advertisement

Kravitz was previously married to Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, and has a 32-year-old daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with the actress.

Momoa and Bonet married in October 2017 and have two children together, daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12.

Kravitz discussed his friendship with Momoa and Bonet in the November issue of Men's Health magazine.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoe's mom, how we all relate," Kravitz said. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"

"I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera," he added. "But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"

Kravitz released a music video for the new song "Raise Vibration" in June. Momoa is known for playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and will star in an upcoming remake of Dune.

Read More

Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years' Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4 Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lorde to perform live Aug. 20 on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 9 minutes ago
Lorde to perform live Aug. 20 on 'Good Morning America'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lorde will perform live in Central Park in New York as part of the "GMA" Summer Concert Series.
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
TV // 22 minutes ago
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- ITV reality series "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" will be returning to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for Season 21.
Ashley Darby says husband Michael has her full trust
Entertainment News // 37 minutes ago
Ashley Darby says husband Michael has her full trust
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby and her husband, Michael Darby, addressed a recent photo of Michael with a blonde woman.
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lauren Maxwell, Fetty Wap's daughter with Turquoise Miami, has died, Miami confirmed on Instagram.
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Comedian Kathy Griffin said she was diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery to remove "half" of her left lung.
Thea White, voice of Muriel on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog, dead at 81
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Thea White, voice of Muriel on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog, dead at 81
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Thea White, an actress best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on animated kids series "Courage the Cowardly Dog," has died at the age of 81.
Ashley Judd gives health update after leg injury, is hiking again
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ashley Judd gives health update after leg injury, is hiking again
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ashley Judd is hiking again and has given fans a health update on Instagram after she suffered a serious leg injury in February.
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Weeknd previewed new music on Twitter by releasing a teaser trailer.
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Music // 4 hours ago
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is the latest artist who will appear in online multiplayer game "Fortnite" for a special performance as part of the game's upcoming Rift Tour event.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Mary-Louise Parker, Sam Worthington
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Mary-Louise Parker, Sam Worthington
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Mary-Louise Parker turns 57 and Sam Worthington turns 45, among the famous birthdays for August 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/