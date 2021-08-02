Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 9:40 AM

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4

By
Lauren Maxwell, Fetty Wap's daughter with Turquoise Miami, has died, Miami confirmed on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lauren Maxwell, Fetty Wap's daughter with Turquoise Miami, has died, Miami confirmed on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Fetty Wap is mourning the death of his daughter Lauren Maxwell.

Lauren, the daughter of Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami, recently died at age 4, Miami confirmed on Instagram.

Miami shared the news alongside a clip of Lauren smiling while swimming in a pool.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip," Miami captioned the post.



Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Princess Love and Alexis Skyy, who previously dated Fetty Wap, were among those to voice condolences in the comments.

"We love you Lauren," Love wrote. "Rest in paradise sweet angel."

"we love you Lauren," Skyy said.

People said Fetty Wap dedicated his performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last week to his late daughter.

"LoLo daddy did that [expletive] for you last night baby girl," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Fetty Wap's younger brother Twyshon Depew, died at age 26 in October.

"Stop asking me am I ok... No TF I'm not Ok," Fetty Wap said at the time.

Fetty Wap has five other children, Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, born in 2018.

The rapper is known for the singles "Trap Queen," "679" featuring Remy Boyz and "My Way" featuring Monty. He last released the song "Leck" with Morgenshtern and Imanbek in April.

