Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Mary-Louise Parker, Sam Worthington

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834

-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905

-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923

-- Author James Baldwin in 1924

-- Pianist/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931

-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932

-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939

-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 57)

-- Writer/director/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 29)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 25)

