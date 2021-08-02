Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Mary-Louise Parker, Sam Worthington

By
UPI Staff
Mary-Louise Parker arrives on red carpet at the Red Sparrow premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on February 26, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 57 on August 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mary-Louise Parker arrives on red carpet at the "Red Sparrow" premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on February 26, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 57 on August 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834

-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905

-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923

-- Author James Baldwin in 1924

-- Pianist/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931

-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939

-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 57)

-- Writer/director/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 45)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 29)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI


