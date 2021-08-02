Ashley Judd gives health update after leg injury, is hiking again

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ashley Judd is hiking again and has given fans a health update on Instagram after she suffered a serious leg injury in February.

The actress had previously shattered her leg in four places and suffered nerve damage while on a research trip in the Congo Rainforest.

"Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark. Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully," Judd said alongside video of herself hiking.

Judd also posted videos of herself exercising her foot, photos of her physical therapy and a video of herself hiking with the use of crutches two months ago.

The 53-year-old additionally thanked the medical staff who helped her and noted that she was originally expected to start moving her foot, if ever, in one year.

"My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead," she continued.