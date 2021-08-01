Advertisement
Aug. 1, 2021 / 4:41 PM

'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60

Actor Jay Pickett has died at the age of 70. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- General Hospital and Port Charles alum Jay Pickett has died at the age of 60, the producers of his latest movie announced.

"I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner," Jim Heffel posted on Facebook Friday.

Producer Travis Mills confirmed the sad news with a message on the movie's Facebook page Sunday.

"Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago," Mills wrote.

"Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene. There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive," he added. "Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy. As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man. He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit."

In addition to playing Detective David Harper and Lorenzo Alcazar on General Hospital and Frank Scanlon on Port Charles, he also appeared in episodes of China Beach, Dragnet, Mr. Belvedere, Perry Mason and Days of Our Lives.

He is survived by his wife Elena and their three children.

