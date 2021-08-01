Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2021 / 9:51 AM

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19

By

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tik-Tok personality Anthony Barajas has died, days after he was shot in a California movie theater. He was 19.

Deadline reported he died Saturday morning. He had been on life support since he was shot last Monday, alongside 18-year-old college student Rylee Goodrich, who was declared dead at the scene.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed Barajas' death.

Anthony Jimenez, 20, was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Riverside Presley Detention Center. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery, and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Another count of first-degree murder is expected to be added now that Barajas has died.

The victims were watching a screening of the horror movie, The Forever Purge, when they were attacked. They were discovered by theater staff after the film was over.

Barajas was an influencer known as "@itsanthonymichael." He had nearly 1 million followers.

