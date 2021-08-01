Famous birthdays for August 1: Jack O'Connell, Sam Mendes

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.
-- Explorer William Clark in 1770
-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779
-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818
-- Author Herman Melville in 1819
-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837
-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874
-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910
-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920
-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930
-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 90)
-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933
-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936
-- Musician Jerry Garcia in 1942
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 71)
-- Rapper Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, in 1960 (age 61)
-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963 (age 58)
-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 56)
-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 48)
-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 42)
-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 35)
-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 33)
-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 31)
-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 19)