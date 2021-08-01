Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 1, 2018 at 1:01 PM

Famous birthdays for August 1: Jack O'Connell, Sam Mendes

By
UPI Staff
Jack O'Connell attends a photo call for Seberg at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2019. The actor turns 31 on August 1. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Jack O'Connell attends a photo call for "Seberg" at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2019. The actor turns 31 on August 1. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.

-- Explorer William Clark in 1770

-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779

-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818

-- Author Herman Melville in 1819

-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837

-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874

-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910

-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920

-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930

-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 90)

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933

-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936

-- Musician Jerry Garcia in 1942

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 71)

-- Rapper Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, in 1960 (age 61)

-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963 (age 58)

-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 56)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 19)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa Jason Momoa in U.K. to film 'Aquaman' sequel

Latest Headlines

Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
TV // 25 minutes ago
Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Johnson" star Derrex Brady discusses his character on the new Bounce series. One scene, in which Brady's character discusses the N-word with his three friends, was especially challenging.
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
TV // 13 hours ago
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
July 31 (UPI) -- American cable television network MTV is turning 40 Sunday.
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' release postponed because of COVID-19 concerns
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' release postponed because of COVID-19 concerns
July 31 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of the family adventure "Clifford the Big Red Dog" is being postponed out of concerns regarding the new Delta variant of the coronavirus.
'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble
TV // 15 hours ago
'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble
July 31 (UPI) -- "Evil Dead" icon Bruce Campbell has joined the Season 4 cast of the sitcom "A.P. Bio."
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
Music // 16 hours ago
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
July 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West is planning a second listening party for his new album, "Donda," in Atlanta on Thursday.
Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
Movies // 17 hours ago
Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
July 31 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play a small role in writer-director Wes Anderson's next film.
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
July 31 (UPI) -- "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk announced on Twitter that he is recovering from a "small heart attack."
The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
July 31 (UPI) -- Late rapper Pop Smoke's "Faith" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend
Famous birthdays for July 31: Wesley Snipes, Rico Rodriguez
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 31: Wesley Snipes, Rico Rodriguez
July 31 (UPI) -- Actor Wesley Snipes turns 59 and actor Rico Rodriguez turns 23, among the famous birthdays for July 31.
Broadway to require vaccines through October
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Broadway to require vaccines through October
July 30 (UPI) -- The Broadway League announced Friday that all 41 Broadway theaters will require vaccines of audience members, backstage crew, theater staff and performers through Oct. 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/