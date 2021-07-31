Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 31, 2021

Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'

By
Bob Odenkirk had what he described as a small heart attack this week. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bob Odenkirk had what he described as a "small heart attack" this week. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk announced on Twitter that he is recovering from a "small heart attack."

The 58-year-old actor collapsed earlier this week on the show's New Mexico set.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," Odenkirk tweeted Friday.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Better Call Saul, which is now shooting its sixth and final season, is a prequel series to AMC's Breaking Bad.

In addition to those two shows, Odenkirk is known for his roles in Nobody, Nebraska and Mr. Show.

