Entertainment News
July 30, 2021 / 11:57 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Jungle Cruise,' Lollapalooza

By
Dwayne Johnson stars in Disney's Jungle Cruise, which is available to stream on Disney+ this weekend. File Photo by David Becker/UPI
Dwayne Johnson stars in Disney's "Jungle Cruise," which is available to stream on Disney+ this weekend. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt bring a theme park ride to the big screen in Jungle Cruise, Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and more perform at Lollapalooza 2021 and Lily James stars in an adaptation of novel The Pursuit of Love this weekend.

In addition, Outer Banks returns for a second season, Mark Ronson explores music and technology in Watch the Sound and Demi Lovato hosts her own talk show.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and more that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Jungle Cruise' -- Disney+

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are on an adventure seeking the legendary Tree of Life in Jungle Cruise, which is coming to Disney+ with premiere access on Friday. Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name. Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti also star.



'Ride the Eagle' -- VOD

Jake Johnson must complete a list of tasks left behind by his dead mother (Susan Sarandon) in order to inherent her cabin in Ride the Eagle, which is available to rent through video-on-demand services on Friday. D'Arcy Carden and J.K. Simmons also star in the film, from director Trent O'Donnell. Johnson also wrote the script with O'Donnell.

'The Last Mercenary' -- Netflix

Jean-Claude Van Damme is a secret agent denounced by his government who returns to France in order to clear his son's name in The Last Mercenary, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Alban Ivanov and Samir Decazza also star in the action film, from director David Charhon.

TV

'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson' -- Apple TV+

DJ and producer Mark Ronson dives into the intersection between music and technology in this documentary series, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Ronson interviews fellow musicians on their creative process including Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Questlove of The Roots, Charli XCX, DJ Premier, Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys, T-Pain and more.

'The Pursuit of Love' -- Amazon Prime Video

Lily James and Emily Beecham star in this three-part adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love, which is coming Friday to Amazon Prime Video. James and Beecham star as upper-class cousins and best friends as they seek out the ideal husband. The series is set between two World Wars and also stars Dominic West, Andrew Scott, Dolly Wells and Emily Mortimer, who also directs.

'Outer Banks' Season 2 -- Netflix

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are on the run as fugitives in the Bahamas in Season 2 of Outer Banks, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow are trying to claim the treasure back home in the Outer Banks and will eventually reunite with Stokes and Cline in the second season.

'The Demi Lovato Show' -- Roku Channel

Demi Lovato will tackle social topics on their own talk show, which arrives Friday on The Roku Channel. Lovato will discuss activism, feminism, gender identity, sex, body positivity, mental health, UFOs and more on the series. Guests include Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil, Olivia Munn and more.



Music

'Lollapalooza 2021' -- Hulu

Hulu presents an exclusive livestream of the Lollapalooza music festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. EDT to 12 a.m. EDT. Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Journey and more are set to perform.

/