Entertainment News
July 30, 2021 / 11:47 AM

Old Dominion performs, teases new album on 'GMA'

By
Country band Old Dominion arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Country band Old Dominion arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Old Dominion took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The country music band performed Thursday on the ABC morning show as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.

Old Dominion performed its new single "I Was on a Boat That Day." The song is the lead single from the band's forthcoming fourth studio album.

Old Dominion released a single and music video for "I Was on a Boat That Day" in May.

On GMA, Old Dominion also performed "Make It Sweet," a song from its most recent album Old Dominion, released in October 2019.

In the interview, Old Dominion said fans can expect the new album "pretty soon."

"We've had it completed for a while," Trevor Rosen said. "We just finished the mixes on it. You can expect it definitely by the end of the year. Can't say the exact date, but coming soon."

Old Dominion consists of Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi.

