Old Dominion performs, teases new album on 'GMA'

July 30 (UPI) -- Old Dominion took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The country music band performed Thursday on the ABC morning show as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.

Advertisement

Old Dominion performed its new single "I Was on a Boat That Day." The song is the lead single from the band's forthcoming fourth studio album.

Old Dominion released a single and music video for "I Was on a Boat That Day" in May.

On GMA, Old Dominion also performed "Make It Sweet," a song from its most recent album Old Dominion, released in October 2019.

In the interview, Old Dominion said fans can expect the new album "pretty soon."





Advertisement

"We've had it completed for a while," Trevor Rosen said. "We just finished the mixes on it. You can expect it definitely by the end of the year. Can't say the exact date, but coming soon."

GOOD NEWS, @OldDominion fans! The group says you can expect a new album "really soon ... Definitely by the end of the year!" #OldDominionOnGMA https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/k8M56l45su— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2021

Old Dominion consists of Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi.