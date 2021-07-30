Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 30, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 30: Laurence Fishburne, Paul Anka

By
UPI Staff
Laurence Fishburne attends the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 25, 2018. The actor turns 60 on July 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Laurence Fishburne attends the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 25, 2018. The actor turns 60 on July 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English novelist Emily Bronte in 1818

-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863

-- English sculptor Henry Moore in 1898

-- Businessman/philanthropist Henry W. Bloch in 1922

-- Longtime Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig in 1934 (age 87)

-- Film director Peter Bogdanovich in 1939 (age 82)

-- Singer Paul Anka in 1941 (age 80)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor/actor, in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 65)

-- Rock singer Kate Bush in 1958 (age 63)

-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 61)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 60)

-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 57)

Advertisement

-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 52)

-- Writer/director Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 47)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Olympic champion beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 44)

-- Soccer player Hope Solo in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 25)

-- Musician/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 22)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

'The Kissing Booth 3': Joey King faces hard decisions in new trailer Billie Eilish concert film 'Happier Than Ever' coming to Disney+ 'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

Latest Headlines

Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
TV // 55 minutes ago
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Emily Mortimer says she owes her directing job on Amazon Prime Video's screen adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel, "The Pursuit of Love," to its star, "Downton Abbey" alum Lily James.
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Movies // 9 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
July 29 (UPI) -- Actor Scarlett Johansson sued Disney on Thursday, saying the company's decision to simultaneously release "Black Widow" in theaters and on the Disney+ was a breach of contract that cost her millions of dollars.
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
TV // 13 hours ago
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
July 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced three new cast members and two returning cast members for its revival of the series "The Game."
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades are back in the new trailer for "Billions" Season 5 Part 2.
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
Music // 13 hours ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
July 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a clip of their music video for "BEcause," the title track from their EP "Summer Holiday."
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
July 29 (UPI) -- "Halloween Kills" star Jamie Lee Curtis said her younger child with Christopher Guest is a transgender woman named Ruby.
Rosie O'Donnell to guest star on 'A League of Their Own' series
TV // 14 hours ago
Rosie O'Donnell to guest star on 'A League of Their Own' series
July 29 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell will guest star on Amazon's television adaptation of "A League of Their Own."
'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November
TV // 15 hours ago
'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November
July 29 (UPI) -- "Hawkeye," a new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, will premiere on Disney+ in November.
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
Music // 15 hours ago
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
July 29 (UPI) -- Rick Astley's music video for his 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
'Vivo' journeys to deliver love letter in trailer for animated film
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Vivo' journeys to deliver love letter in trailer for animated film
July 29 (UPI) -- "Vivo," a musical film featuring the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana and Juan de Marcos González, is coming to Netflix in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/