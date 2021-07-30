Trending
July 30, 2021 / 2:13 PM

Broadway to require vaccines through October

Broadway theaters were empty for nearly a year and will now require proof of vaccination. File Photo by Claire P./Unsplash
July 30 (UPI) -- The Broadway League announced Friday that all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination through Oct. 31. Audience members, backstage crew, theater staff and performers are all required to be vaccinated.

The policy requires a FDA or WHO authorized vaccine against COVID-19. Those include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Theaters will require guests to show proof of vaccination along with their ticket. The performance date must come at least 14 days after the second dose, or single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Theaters will also continue to require audiences to wear masks, except when eating and drinking in locations where food and drink is allowed.

Broadway is making exceptions for children under 12 who cannot yet receive vaccines, people with medical conditions or "religious beliefs that prevent vaccination." In those cases, guests must present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance, or negative COVID-19 antigen test within 6 hours.

The Broadway League expects theater owners to review the policy in September for consideration of performances in November and beyond.

Broadway remained closed for most of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters began reopening in April, though some performances never resumed.

