Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 29, 2021 / 9:46 AM

HGTV star Ty Pennington is engaged

By
Ty Pennington got engaged to his girlfriend, Kellee Merrell. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Ty Pennington got engaged to his girlfriend, Kellee Merrell. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- HGTV star Ty Pennington is engaged to be married.

The 56-year-old carpenter and television personality recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Kellee Merrell.

Advertisement

Pennington shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Merrell wearing her engagement ring. The picture shows Merrell resting her hand on Pennington's.

"It's the 'yes' for me..." Pennington captioned the post.



Advertisement

Fellow HGTV stars Taniya Nayak, Vern Yip and Darren Keefe were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Wooohoooo! Smart move!! She's a keeper! Congrats you two lovebirds!" Nayak wrote.

"Congratulations! So happy for you both!" Yip added.

"Congratulations!! Such Great News!!" Keefe said.

Pennington and Merrell first met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto. The couple cemented their relationship in early 2020 when they decided to quarantine together, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Pennington called Merrell an "amazing human" while wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram in June.

"Thank you...Universe ...for creating this amazing human... who somehow tolerates me ...even tho I'm beginning to look like papa smurf after a Willie Nelson concert #HBD #thankyou #canada #luckyman #gemini," he wrote.



Advertisement

Pennington is known for the TLC series Trading Spaces, the ABC show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and the HGTV series Ty Breaker.

Read More

'Mad Men's January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka reunite Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce Kelly Clarkson to pay $200K in spousal and child support What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Married at First Sight's Jessica, Austin expecting first child
Entertainment News // 10 minutes ago
'Married at First Sight's Jessica, Austin expecting first child
July 29 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight" Season 10 stars Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are expecting their first child in the fall.
Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker join Graham Norton's 'Holding'
TV // 24 minutes ago
Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker join Graham Norton's 'Holding'
July 29 (UPI) -- Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney and more have been cast in ITV upcoming adaptation of Graham Norton's novel "Holding."
'Law & Order' alum Elisabeth Rohm is engaged
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
'Law & Order' alum Elisabeth Rohm is engaged
July 29 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Rohm, who played Serena Southerlyn on "Law & Order," got engaged to her boyfriend, Peter Glatzer.
'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim are dating
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim are dating
July 29 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed their relationship after going Instagram official during a visit to Capri.
'Mad Men's January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka reunite
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Mad Men's January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka reunite
July 29 (UPI) -- January Jones, Christina Hendricks and Kiernan Shipka, who played Betty Draper, Joan Harris and Sally Draper on "Mad Men,"
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
TV // 2 hours ago
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
July 29 (UPI) -- "The X Factor" has been canceled in the U.K. after 17 years and 15 seasons, network ITV has confirmed.
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
July 29 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after he was hospitalized for collapsing on the set of his series "Better Call Saul."
AEW 'Fight for the Fallen': The Elite and Dark Order collide
TV // 3 hours ago
AEW 'Fight for the Fallen': The Elite and Dark Order collide
July 29 (UPI) -- The Elite faced off against Hangman Adam Page with The Dark Order and Chris Jericho went to war with deathmatch master Nick Gage on AEW "Fight for the Fallen."
Characters from 'Nine Days' inspired Zazie Beetz, Winston Duke
Movies // 8 hours ago
Characters from 'Nine Days' inspired Zazie Beetz, Winston Duke
LOS ANGELES, July 29 (UPI) -- "Nine Days" stars Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz discussed their spiritual drama and how their characters have inspired them in real life.
Famous birthdays for July 29: Wil Wheaton, Dak Prescott
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 29: Wil Wheaton, Dak Prescott
July 29 (UPI) -- Actor Wil Wheaton turns 49 and NFL quarterback Dak Prescott turns 28, among the famous birthdays for July 29.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/