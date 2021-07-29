Sofia Carson performs 'He Loves Me, But...' on 'GMA'

July 29 (UPI) -- Sofia Carson took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 28-year-old singer and actress performed on Thursday's episode of the ABC morning show as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.

Advertisement

Carson performed her new single "He Loves Me, But..." The pre-taped recording showed Carson singing and dancing in the desert with a group of backup dancers.

In addition, Carson spoke to GMA host Robin Roberts about appearing on Roberts' Disney+ talk show Turning the Tables.

"It was an extraordinary honor to be part of your show," Carson said. "To be among women who I have grown up admiring ... it was such an honor, and I was pinching myself every step of the way."

Carson also discussed her group text chain with her Descendants co-stars.

"Gosh, the group chat has to be as old as the first film," the star said. "When you live through something as life-changing as Descendants, you're bonded for life. So yes, we do have a family group chat."





Advertisement "To be among women who I have grown up admiring ... it was such an honor. I was pinching myself every step of the way." - @SofiaCarson on being part of @RobinRoberts' new show #TurningTheTables. #SofiaOnGMA https://t.co/BL4d9eBQbU pic.twitter.com/xlnnUKnLwJ— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 29, 2021

Carson released a single and music video for "He Loves Me, But..." earlier this month.

She previously released the single "Fool's Gold" in March.

Carson plays Evie in Disney Channel's Descendants movies. The most recent film, Descendants 3, was released in August 2019.