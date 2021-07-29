'Mad Men's January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka reunite

July 29 (UPI) -- Mad Men alums January Jones, Christina Hendricks and Kiernan Shipka reunited this week.

The actresses got together for dinner and a "girls night" out with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown.

Jones, Shipka and Hendricks played Betty Draper, Betty's daughter, Sally Draper, and Joan Harris on Mad Men, which aired for seven seasons on AMC from 2007 to 2015.

The trio of actresses shared photos from their reunion Wednesday on Instagram.

"Girls night! coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. #spritesreunite," Jones captioned her post.

"okay the girls are back!!!" Shipka wrote.

"Before there were even #goodgirls there these #madwomen! And @laurabrown99 who's a madwoman in her own right. what a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies," Hendricks said.

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and co-starred Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Bryan Batt, Michael Gladis, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer and John Slattery.

Kiernan previously reunited with Hamm, who played Sally's father, Don Draper, for her 20th birthday in November 2019. Jones was unable to attend the party but dedicated a post to Shipka on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you @kiernanshipka," Jones wrote. "I feel somewhat responsible for you little one. You have become such a success in life and in this silly world we call work. I couldn't have asked for a better on screen daughter/partner in crime. Known you since you were 6! Happy 20th!!! Love Mom."

Jones most recently starred on the Netflix series Spinning Out, while Shipka portrayed Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Hendricks played Beth Boland on the NBC series Good Girls, which ended last week.