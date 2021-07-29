Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 29, 2021 / 9:27 AM

'Mad Men's January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka reunite

By
January Jones played Betty Draper on the AMC series Mad Men. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
January Jones played Betty Draper on the AMC series "Mad Men." File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Mad Men alums January Jones, Christina Hendricks and Kiernan Shipka reunited this week.

The actresses got together for dinner and a "girls night" out with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown.

Advertisement

Jones, Shipka and Hendricks played Betty Draper, Betty's daughter, Sally Draper, and Joan Harris on Mad Men, which aired for seven seasons on AMC from 2007 to 2015.

The trio of actresses shared photos from their reunion Wednesday on Instagram.

"Girls night! coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. #spritesreunite," Jones captioned her post.

"okay the girls are back!!!" Shipka wrote.

"Before there were even #goodgirls there these #madwomen! And @laurabrown99 who's a madwoman in her own right. what a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies," Hendricks said.



Advertisement

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and co-starred Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Bryan Batt, Michael Gladis, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer and John Slattery.

Kiernan previously reunited with Hamm, who played Sally's father, Don Draper, for her 20th birthday in November 2019. Jones was unable to attend the party but dedicated a post to Shipka on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you @kiernanshipka," Jones wrote. "I feel somewhat responsible for you little one. You have become such a success in life and in this silly world we call work. I couldn't have asked for a better on screen daughter/partner in crime. Known you since you were 6! Happy 20th!!! Love Mom."

Jones most recently starred on the Netflix series Spinning Out, while Shipka portrayed Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Hendricks played Beth Boland on the NBC series Good Girls, which ended last week.

Read More

Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce Kelly Clarkson to pay $200K in spousal and child support Ruby Rose hospitalized for 'serious' surgery complications What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
TV // 44 minutes ago
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
July 29 (UPI) -- "The X Factor" has been canceled in the U.K. after 17 years and 15 seasons, network ITV has confirmed.
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
July 29 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after he was hospitalized for collapsing on the set of his series "Better Call Saul."
AEW 'Fight for the Fallen': The Elite and Dark Order collide
TV // 2 hours ago
AEW 'Fight for the Fallen': The Elite and Dark Order collide
July 29 (UPI) -- The Elite faced off against Hangman Adam Page with The Dark Order and Chris Jericho went to war with deathmatch master Nick Gage on AEW "Fight for the Fallen."
Famous birthdays for July 29: Wil Wheaton, Dak Prescott
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 29: Wil Wheaton, Dak Prescott
July 29 (UPI) -- Actor Wil Wheaton turns 49 and NFL quarterback Dak Prescott turns 28, among the famous birthdays for July 29.
James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'
TV // 6 hours ago
James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'
NEW YORK, July 29 (UPI) -- Actor James Purefoy said he and his co-stars initially weren't comfortable just being themselves on Sundance Now's unscripted docu-series, "The Wine Show."
Characters from 'Nine Days' inspired Zazie Beetz, Winston Duke
Movies // 6 hours ago
Characters from 'Nine Days' inspired Zazie Beetz, Winston Duke
LOS ANGELES, July 29 (UPI) -- "Nine Days" stars Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz discussed their spiritual drama and how their characters have inspired them in real life.
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
July 28 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced that all 12 episodes of its animated comedy, "The Prince," will premiere at midnight Wednesday.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Music // 16 hours ago
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
July 28 (UPI) -- ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston, the Texas-based rock band announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Will Smith coaches young Venus, Serena Williams in 'King Richard' trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Will Smith coaches young Venus, Serena Williams in 'King Richard' trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "King Richard" on Wednesday. Will Smith stars as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the Nov. 19 release.
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Solar and Moonbyul released a video for "Promise U," a remake of Vibe's song of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/