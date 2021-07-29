Trending
Entertainment News
July 29, 2021 / 10:06 AM

'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim are dating

By
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed their relationship after going Instagram official during a visit to Capri. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 29 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating.

Oppenheim, 44, confirmed his relationship with Stause, 40, in a statement Wednesday to People.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Oppenheim and Stause went Instagram official in a slideshow of photos Stause shared earlier Wednesday. The pictures show the couple getting close during a visit to Capri.

"The JLo effect," she captioned the post, referencing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's getaway to Capri.



Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were among those to voice their support for the couple in the comments.

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," Brett Oppenheim, Oppenheim's brother and business partner, wrote.

"love you both! So happy it's out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!" Smith added.

"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" Fitzgerald said.

Stause and Oppenheim are vacationing with Brett Oppenheim, Smith, Fitzgerald, Bonnet and model Tina Louise in Italy.

Stause was previously married to This is Us star Justin Hartley. The pair finalized their divorce in February, more than a year after Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.

