July 28, 2021 / 9:19 AM

Willie Nelson docuseries 'Willie Nelson and Family' enters production

By
Willie Nelson is the subject of a new docuseries. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Willie Nelson is the subject of a new docuseries. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson will have his legendary career explored in a new docuseries titled Willie Nelson and Family.

Filmmakers Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway) and Oren Moverman (The Messenger) are co-directing the series, which is currently filming across Austin, Texas, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles and New York.

Nelson, his family and friends are participating in the project and are giving access to his archives.

The country star's longtime manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird presents founder and chief creative officer Keith Wortman developed the series. Moverman's Sight Unseen studio is also producing.

"Words like 'honored,' 'excited' and 'humbled' don't come close to describing the way we feel about being entrusted with telling Willie's story. And what a story it is! We are celebrating the music, the career, the long road, the family, friends and history," Zimny and Moverman said in a statement.

"But, more than anything, we are piecing together a narrative -- one never before seen in its entirety -- about an extraordinary man with a unique ability to bring people together; folks of all races, orientations, genders, political ideologies and musical leanings. These days, we sure could use the healing powers of Willie Nelson," they continued.

Nelson last released the album That's Life in February. Nelson and his Farm Aid festival will return in September with Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and more performing.

