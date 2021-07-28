Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth to executive produce Stand Up to Cancer special

July 28 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, are set to executive produce the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer special on Aug. 21.
Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Ho will be featured as the guest hosts.
Common and Brittany Howard are the first performers set for the event. More guests and performances will be announced at a later date.
The 2021 Stand Up to Cancer special will broadcast from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT across 60 participating media platforms including ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox in the U.S.
The show marks the seventh biennial television special for Stand Up to Cancer. The event raises funds to support research and treatments for cancer. Stand Up to Cancer was started in 2008.
"Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada. Unfortunately, too many of us have a personal experience with this disease. I'm proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up to Cancer, who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care," Witherspoon said in a statement.
"Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up to Cancer as co-producers of the telecast," Toth said.
