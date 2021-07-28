Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2021 / 10:05 AM

Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce

By
Lindsie Chrisley (R), pictured with sister Savannah Chrisley, dad Todd Chrisley, mom Julie Chrisley and brother Chase Chrisley,&nbsp;split from her husband, Will Campbell, after nine years of marriage. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA
Lindsie Chrisley (R), pictured with sister Savannah Chrisley, dad Todd Chrisley, mom Julie Chrisley and brother Chase Chrisley, split from her husband, Will Campbell, after nine years of marriage. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

July 28 (UPI) -- Lindsie Chrisley and her husband, Will Campbell, are headed for divorce.

Chrisley, 31, confirmed her split from Campbell in an Instagram post Tuesday after nine years of marriage.

Advertisement

Chrisley shared the news alongside a photo of herself with Jackson, her son with Campbell.

"While one door closes, another opens," Chrisley captioned the post. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage."

"We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together," she said. "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

Chrisley said she is focused on the future, including her move into a new home.

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week," she wrote. 'Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."



Advertisement

Chrisley and Campbell started dating in 2009 and eloped in January 2012. The elopement caused tension with Chrisley's family, which was documented on their reality series Chrisley Knows Best.

Chrisley and Campbell previously split in August 2016, with Chrisley telling People that she planned to file for divorce.

"He was my first love. We got together when we were 19 years old, and over time we grew separately in different directions instead of together," Chrisley said at the time.

"I feel like I've become more independent, I've come more into myself, I'm more confident with myself and I just don't feel that relationship gives me what I need anymore. I've outgrown the relationship," she added.

Chrisley is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley. The family stars on the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best, which completed an eighth season in March. Chrisley left the show after Season 5.

Read More

Tyler Cameron 'very in love' with girlfriend Camila Kendra 'West Side Story': Tony, Maria fall in love in special look teaser 'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ruby Rose hospitalized for 'serious' surgery complications
Entertainment News // 11 minutes ago
Ruby Rose hospitalized for 'serious' surgery complications
July 28 (UPI) -- "Batwoman" actress Ruby Rose is recovering after being hospitalized for surgery complications.
Tyler Cameron 'very in love' with girlfriend Camila Kendra
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tyler Cameron 'very in love' with girlfriend Camila Kendra
July 28 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron voiced his love for Camila Kendra on "Watch What Happens Live."
Willie Nelson docuseries 'Willie Nelson and Family' enters production
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Willie Nelson docuseries 'Willie Nelson and Family' enters production
July 28 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson will have his legendary career explored in a new docuseries titled "Willie Nelson and Family."
'West Side Story': Tony, Maria fall in love in special look teaser
Movies // 1 hour ago
'West Side Story': Tony, Maria fall in love in special look teaser
July 28 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a new musical film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, will open in theaters in December.
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
July 28 (UPI) -- Joey Jordison, the former drummer of Slipknot, who was a founding member of the heavy metal band, has died at the age of 46.
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
July 28 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after he collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul."
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
July 28 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was officially given a title match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross on WWE "NXT."
Famous birthdays for July 28: John David Washington, Elizabeth Berkley
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 28: John David Washington, Elizabeth Berkley
July 28 (UPI) -- Actor John David Washington turns 37 and actor Elizabeth Berkley turns 49, among the famous birthdays for July 28.
'Stillwater' star Abigail Breslin: 'We never know how we're going to react'
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Stillwater' star Abigail Breslin: 'We never know how we're going to react'
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin, who plays an American student imprisoned in Marseilles, France, in "Stillwater," says the film explores how people react to crisis.
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
TV // 20 hours ago
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
July 27 (UPI) -- "Little Women: Atlanta" will return in August, along with the "Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered" after-show hosted by Loni Love.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC
LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/