'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller shares autism diagnosis

July 27 (UPI) -- Prison Break alum Wentworth Miller says he is autistic.

The 49-year-old actor said in an Instagram post this week that he was diagnosed with autism in the past year.

Miller called his diagnosis an "unexpected gift" but said it took time to receive a formal diagnosis.

"Like everyone, life in quarantine took things from me. But in the quiet/isolation, I found unexpected gifts," the star wrote. "This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis."

"It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old," he said. "And (it's a 'both/and') I recognize access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy."

Miller said his diagnosis was a "shock" but "not a surprise." The actor said he still has a lot to learn about autism and won't be dedicating his platform to the subject for now.

"Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens," Miller said. "That will take time."

"Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room," he added. "The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it).'"





Miller said his diagnosis isn't something he'd change.

"No. I get - got - immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated," the actor said.

"Oh - I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them... thank you."

Autism spectrum disorder can encompass "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication," according to Autism Speaks. Signs of autism usually emerge by age 2 or 3.

Miller is known for playing Michael Scofield on Prison Break, which originally had a four-season run on Fox from 2005 to 2009. The show was revived for a fifth season that aired in 2017.

Miller also portrayed Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. He most recently appeared as ADA Isaiah Holmes on Law & Order: SVU.