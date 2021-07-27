Famous birthdays for July 27: Taylor Schilling, Maya Rudolph

TV // 10 hours ago

Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, more guest star in B.J. Novak comedy 'The Premise'

July 26 (UPI) -- FX announced the title of B.J. Novak's series "The Premise" on Monday, along with guest stars Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim and more. See the first look photos of their episodes inside.