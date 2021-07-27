Trending
July 27, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 27: Taylor Schilling, Maya Rudolph

By
UPI Staff
Taylor Schilling arrives for the premiere of The Public at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2018. The actor turns 37 on July 27. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Taylor Schilling arrives for the premiere of "The Public" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2018. The actor turns 37 on July 27. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824

-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882

-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922 (age 99)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931

-- Singer/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 74)

-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 73)

-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 58)

-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 48)

-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 37)

-- Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 29)

-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 28)

-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

