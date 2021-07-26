Advertisement
July 26, 2021 / 9:32 AM

'Bachelor' alum Raven Gates pregnant with first child

By

July 26 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Raven Gates is going to be a mom.

The 30-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband and former Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Adam Gottschalk.

Gates shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and Gottschalk showing off a strip of sonograms.

"OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!" Gates captioned the post. "I've loved you before you were in my womb!"



Gottschalk confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood," he wrote. "Coming soon... January 2022."

Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ali Fedotowsky and Emily Ferguson were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So EXCITED for you two! Love you both so much," Stanton wrote.

"Oh my gosh how wonderful!!!! Seriously so so so happy for you guys!!!!" Fedotowsky added.

"OMGGGGEEE!!!! Congrats!!!! You're going to be the best parents ever so happy for your growing family!" Ferguson said.

Gates and Gottschalk met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, which aired in 2017. The couple married at an intimate wedding at The Olana in Dallas, Texas, in April.

"I couldn't have imagined it any other way," Gates told People at the time. "We couldn't have asked for anything to work out more perfectly than it did. We feel so grateful."

Prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Gates appeared in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Gottschalk was a contestant in Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.

