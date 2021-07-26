Advertisement
July 26, 2021 / 12:06 PM

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks

July 26 (UPI) -- Nema Vand says he received death threats over his remarks about Meghan Markle.

The Shahs of Sunset star said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that the "Meghan Markle army" came for him after he shared stories about Markle from high school.

Vand, who attended an all-boys high school that was the counterpart of Markle's all-girls school, said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast in May 2020 that he was friends with Markle as a teen.

Vand recalled on the podcast how Markle once sat on his lap at a party and dated his friend Gabe during school. Vand said Gabe told him that Markle "ghosted" him after joining Suits.

Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018 and has two children, son Archie and daughter Lili, with the British royal. On WWHL, Vand was asked if he's reconnected with Markle since she and her family moved to California.

"No, because the Meghan Markle army came for me when I talked it on my podcast," Vand said. "I had reporters showing up to my house. My friend who I mentioned that dated her had reporters camping outside of his home for a week."

"I was getting death threats on Twitter," he added. "Because all I said was she was 'a woman among girls' and she sat on my lap at a party and, like, nose to nose with me. And the British press turned that into like, I'm calling her a floozy, and they came for me. So don't mess with the queen."

Vand previously addressed the controversy over his remarks on Twitter in May 2020.

"Let me be perfectly clear: Meghan Markle was one of the kindest people I remember from high school. Watching certain publications twist a really sweet and innocent story is absurd. I've never known Meghan to be anything but kindhearted to EVERYONE," he wrote.

Vand joined Shahs of Sunset in Season 7. The series is in its ninth season on Bravo and co-stars Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mercedes Javid, Mike Shouhed and Destiney Rose.

