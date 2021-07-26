Advertisement
Kyle Richards hospitalized after 'multiple' bee stings

Kyle Richards is recovering after accidentally walking into a beehive at her home. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kyle Richards is recovering after accidentally walking into a beehive at her home. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards was hospitalized for "multiple" bee stings over the weekend.

The 52-year-old actress and television personality said Sunday on Instagram Stories that she is recovering after accidentally walking into a beehive at her home.

Richards shared a photo of herself in the hospital following the incident.

"So this happened yesterday ...I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them," she captioned the post.

Kyle Richards is recovering after accidentally walking into a beehive at her home. Photo by kylerichards18/Instagram Stories

Richards posted security camera footage of herself running in her backyard during the attack and jumping fully clothed into her pool.

"I can laugh at this video now but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," she said.

Richards said her EpiPen was "defective" and that her landline phone wasn't able to dial 911.

"I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don't know I couldn't get mine to work. It's important to look on you tube and watch the videos of how to use it," she wrote.

Kyle Richards is recovering after accidentally walking into a beehive at her home. Photo by kylerichards18/Instagram Stories


Richards thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department and Encino Hospital Medical Center for their aid.

Richards' daughter Farrah said on Instagram Stories that Richards was "okay." Richards posted a selfie Monday that showed her with red cheeks.

"The red face is not going away. Apparently I may be like this for a while thanks to the bees," she said.

Richards has starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its premiere in 2010. The series is in its 11th season on Bravo and co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke.

